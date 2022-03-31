State of Michigan Retirement System Trims Stock Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

State of Michigan Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 106,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $21,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $943,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 9,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 297,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,686,000 after purchasing an additional 14,115 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 293.4% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 3,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 26,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,341,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PNC. Zacks Investment Research lowered The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Barclays upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Argus lifted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $220.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $229.50 to $232.50 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.53.

PNC traded down $3.33 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $190.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,980,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,366,175. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.14 and a fifty-two week high of $228.14. The stock has a market cap of $79.81 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $198.21 and its 200-day moving average is $201.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.07. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 28.81%. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.26 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, February 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.40%.

In related news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.59, for a total value of $1,004,245.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

