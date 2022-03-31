StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “StealthGas Inc is a provider of international seaborne transportation services to LPG producers and users. The Company’s vessels carry various petroleum and petrochemical gas products in liquefied form, including propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene and vinyl chloride monomer, which are all byproducts of the production of oil and natural gas. These products are transported in liquefied form in order to reduce their volume and to facilitate their handling. Transportation by sea represents a major element of gas transportation logistics. LPG products have a variety of both industrial and other uses, including transportation, fertilizer production, the manufacture of plastics, space heating, cooking, water heating and process heating. We serve industrial companies, as well as national and independent energy companies and energy traders. “

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of StealthGas in a report on Saturday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

GASS stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.56. 161,620 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 115,609. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.19 and a 200-day moving average of $2.39. StealthGas has a 52-week low of $1.91 and a 52-week high of $3.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.81.

StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The shipping company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). StealthGas had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 23.38%. The company had revenue of $31.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.06 million. Research analysts anticipate that StealthGas will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Towerview LLC lifted its stake in shares of StealthGas by 8.2% in the third quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 1,250,102 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,350,000 after buying an additional 94,502 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of StealthGas by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,172 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of StealthGas by 2,023.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,241 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 43,110 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of StealthGas in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of StealthGas in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 52.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

StealthGas, Inc engages in the provision of international energy seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas sectors. Its owns fleet of vessels that carry petroleum and petrochemical gas products in liquefied form such as propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer.

