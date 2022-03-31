Stelco (TSE:STLC) Now Covered by Eight Capital

Eight Capital began coverage on shares of Stelco (TSE:STLC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a C$62.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Stelco from an outperform rating to a hold rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$51.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Stelco to C$55.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Stelco to a buy rating and set a C$62.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Stelco from C$48.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Stelco from C$53.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$56.64.

Shares of TSE STLC traded down C$0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$51.96. 3,728 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 462,442. The company has a market cap of C$3.79 billion and a PE ratio of 2.72. Stelco has a one year low of C$26.00 and a one year high of C$56.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$41.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$41.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.69, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Stelco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.67%.

Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.

