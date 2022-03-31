Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.32 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.32 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Stepan’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.24 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.38. Stepan posted earnings of $1.82 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stepan will report full year earnings of $6.62 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.47 to $6.87. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $7.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.10 to $8.09. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Stepan.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $610.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.83 million. Stepan had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 5.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Stepan from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Stepan in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stepan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Stepan in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Stepan in the fourth quarter worth about $23,227,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in Stepan by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 548,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,178,000 after acquiring an additional 118,087 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Stepan by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 44,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,470,000 after acquiring an additional 10,270 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Stepan by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,621,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $450,157,000 after acquiring an additional 248,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Stepan by 97.1% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 8,226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 4,053 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

SCL stock opened at $99.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 0.79. Stepan has a 1 year low of $95.78 and a 1 year high of $139.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $104.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.13.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.67%.

Stepan Co engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty and intermediate chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers a range of surfactant chemicals such as anionic, cationic, nonionic, and amphoteric surfactants.

