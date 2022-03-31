Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 303,900 shares, an increase of 33.6% from the February 28th total of 227,500 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 75,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCL. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stepan during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Stepan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stepan by 189.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Stepan by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Stepan during the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 76.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on SCL. TheStreet cut Stepan from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Stepan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Stepan in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Stepan in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.

Stepan stock traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $98.81. The stock had a trading volume of 96,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,295. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 0.79. Stepan has a 12 month low of $95.78 and a 12 month high of $139.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $104.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.02.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $610.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.83 million. Stepan had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 13.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Stepan will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.67%.

Stepan Co engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty and intermediate chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers a range of surfactant chemicals such as anionic, cationic, nonionic, and amphoteric surfactants.

