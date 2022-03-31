Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Price Target to $45.00

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would indicate a potential downside of 10.84% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $53.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.91.

Shares of PLAY traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.47. 14,201 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,255,875. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a twelve month low of $29.83 and a twelve month high of $52.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.69, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.43.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment ( NASDAQ:PLAY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $343.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.46 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 49.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 193.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.19) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Michael Joseph Metzinger sold 2,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $111,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.33, for a total value of $279,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PLAY. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,431,150 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $246,956,000 after buying an additional 252,102 shares during the last quarter. Hill Path Capital LP raised its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Hill Path Capital LP now owns 5,018,004 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $192,691,000 after buying an additional 443,738 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,656,870 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $102,024,000 after buying an additional 714,895 shares during the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP raised its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 1,622,942 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $62,321,000 after buying an additional 417,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 1,757.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,291,747 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $49,512,000 after buying an additional 1,222,221 shares during the last quarter. 92.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

