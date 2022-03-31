Stillfront Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:STLFF) Short Interest Update

Stillfront Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:STLFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 440,200 shares, a decrease of 21.6% from the February 28th total of 561,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 122.3 days.

OTCMKTS:STLFF opened at $2.79 on Thursday. Stillfront Group AB has a 1-year low of $2.79 and a 1-year high of $11.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.04.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Stillfront Group AB (publ) from SEK 84 to SEK 64 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Stillfront Group AB (publ) from SEK 56.50 to SEK 55.35 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, SEB Equities assumed coverage on shares of Stillfront Group AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stillfront Group AB (publ) has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.78.

Stillfront Group AB (publ), through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, publishes, and distributes digital games in Europe, North America, the United Kingdom, and the Middle East and North Africa region. The company's games portfolio include Albion Online, Battle pirates, Big Farm: Mobile Harvest, BitLife, eRepublik.com, Call of War, Conflict of Nations: World War 3, Goodgame Empire, Hollywood Story, Home Design Makeover!, Imperia Online, My Story, Nida Harb 3, OFM, Property Brothers Home Design, Shakes & Fidget, Siege: World War II, The Horus Heresy: Legions, and Trivia Star.

