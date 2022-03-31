STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “STMicroelectronics is a global independent semiconductor company which designs, develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of semiconductor integrated circuits and discrete devices used in a wide variety of microelectronic applications, including telecommunications systems, computer systems, consumer products, automotive products and industrial automation and control systems. “

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on STM. Citigroup raised shares of STMicroelectronics from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued an overweight rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They set an underperform rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, STMicroelectronics has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $51.56.

NYSE STM traded down $1.32 on Wednesday, hitting $43.52. The stock had a trading volume of 218,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,230,608. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.81. The stock has a market cap of $39.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.45. STMicroelectronics has a one year low of $34.16 and a one year high of $52.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 15.67% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that STMicroelectronics will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.051 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.26%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STM. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 1,207.1% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 549 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 1,135.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 420 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. 10.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

