Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP)

MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 5,078 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 500% compared to the average volume of 846 call options.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of MEI Pharma by 36.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 6,117 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in MEI Pharma by 151.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 7,818 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in MEI Pharma by 5.4% during the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 165,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in MEI Pharma by 32.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 38,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 9,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in MEI Pharma by 70.5% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 23,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 9,796 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.89% of the company’s stock.

Get MEI Pharma alerts:

MEIP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered MEI Pharma from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com lowered MEI Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on MEI Pharma from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on MEI Pharma from $8.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on MEI Pharma from $11.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.97.

Shares of NASDAQ MEIP opened at $0.62 on Thursday. MEI Pharma has a 1-year low of $0.53 and a 1-year high of $3.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.85 and a 200-day moving average of $2.43. The company has a market capitalization of $82.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 1.38.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.06. MEI Pharma had a negative return on equity of 83.20% and a negative net margin of 123.86%. The firm had revenue of $18.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.62 million. Sell-side analysts expect that MEI Pharma will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About MEI Pharma (Get Rating)

MEI Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the clinical development of therapies for cancer. Its drug candidates include Pracinostat, an oral HDAC inhibitor that is being developed in combination with azacitidine for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MEI Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEI Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.