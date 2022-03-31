Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT)

Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 32,865 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,671% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,856 call options.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Uniti Group by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 775,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,587,000 after buying an additional 49,173 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Uniti Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 114,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Aspen Investment Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Uniti Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $381,000. Finally, Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Uniti Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $900,000. 83.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ UNIT opened at $13.92 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.96. Uniti Group has a 52 week low of $10.25 and a 52 week high of $14.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.84 and a beta of 0.98.

Uniti Group ( NASDAQ:UNIT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. Uniti Group had a negative return on equity of 5.79% and a net margin of 11.21%. The firm had revenue of $293.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Uniti Group will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 120.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Uniti Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2020, Uniti owns 6.7 million fiber strand miles and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

