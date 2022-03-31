Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of iShares S&P 500 ETF Put Options (NYSEARCA:IVV)

iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 17,019 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 907% compared to the typical volume of 1,690 put options.

Shares of IVV stock opened at $460.79 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $394.27 and a 52 week high of $482.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $441.69 and a 200-day moving average of $453.17.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Cordant Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

