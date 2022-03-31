StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Agenus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Agenus from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet raised Agenus from a “d-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on Agenus from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agenus currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.75.

Agenus stock opened at $2.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The company has a market capitalization of $673.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.56 and a beta of 1.19. Agenus has a one year low of $2.34 and a one year high of $6.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.62.

Agenus ( NASDAQ:AGEN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $20.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Agenus will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Steven J. O’day sold 38,679 shares of Agenus stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total transaction of $118,357.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Agenus by 25.1% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 13,985 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 2,810 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Agenus by 12.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,849 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 3,370 shares during the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Agenus by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 15,763 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 4,438 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agenus by 26.6% in the third quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 21,175 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 4,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in shares of Agenus by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 15,016 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. 47.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agenus Company Profile (Get Rating)

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, discovers and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody expression platform for the identification of fully human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.

