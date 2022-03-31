StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on AM. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays lowered Antero Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.40.

Get Antero Midstream alerts:

Shares of Antero Midstream stock opened at $11.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 2.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Antero Midstream has a 12 month low of $8.26 and a 12 month high of $11.71.

Antero Midstream ( NYSE:AM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $216.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.00 million. Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 36.92%. Antero Midstream’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Antero Midstream will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Antero Midstream during the third quarter valued at about $212,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Antero Midstream by 235.7% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,844 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,699 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Antero Midstream during the third quarter valued at about $70,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Antero Midstream by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,237 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Antero Midstream in the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. Institutional investors own 54.03% of the company’s stock.

About Antero Midstream (Get Rating)

Antero Midstream Corp. owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets to service Antero Resources production and completion activity. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collect and process production from Antero Resources wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.