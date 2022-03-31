StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the pipeline company’s stock.
Several other brokerages have also issued reports on AM. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays lowered Antero Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.40.
Shares of Antero Midstream stock opened at $11.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 2.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Antero Midstream has a 12 month low of $8.26 and a 12 month high of $11.71.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Antero Midstream during the third quarter valued at about $212,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Antero Midstream by 235.7% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,844 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,699 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Antero Midstream during the third quarter valued at about $70,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Antero Midstream by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,237 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Antero Midstream in the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. Institutional investors own 54.03% of the company’s stock.
About Antero Midstream (Get Rating)
Antero Midstream Corp. owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets to service Antero Resources production and completion activity. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collect and process production from Antero Resources wells in West Virginia and Ohio.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Antero Midstream (AM)
- RH Puts The Fear Of Inflation Into The Market
- 3 ESG Friendly Stocks Poised for Green Returns
- Ford Insider Bets Big, Buys More Shares
- 3 Clean Energy Stocks to Buy for a Green Future
- Lululemon Impresses Wall Street, Get Ready To Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Antero Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.