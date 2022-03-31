StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cerner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. downgraded shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Cerner from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Cerner from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cerner presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.38.

Get Cerner alerts:

Shares of CERN stock opened at $93.65 on Thursday. Cerner has a 52-week low of $69.08 and a 52-week high of $93.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.20. The company has a market capitalization of $27.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.62, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.82.

Cerner ( NASDAQ:CERN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. Cerner had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 21.44%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cerner will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Tracy L. Platt sold 7,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.40, for a total transaction of $725,624.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Cerner by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cerner by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 10,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cerner by 0.6% in the third quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in Cerner by 2.0% in the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 7,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Cerner by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 49,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,641,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cerner Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.