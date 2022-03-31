StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the medical research company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:FLDM opened at $3.78 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.32. The firm has a market cap of $289.12 million, a PE ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 1.17. Fluidigm has a 12-month low of $2.67 and a 12-month high of $7.51.
Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The medical research company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. Fluidigm had a negative return on equity of 40.15% and a negative net margin of 45.36%. The company had revenue of $38.27 million for the quarter.
Fluidigm Company Profile (Get Rating)
Fluidigm Corp. is engaged in the development, manufacture, and marketing of biotechnology tools for life sciences research. It sells preparatory and analytical instruments for mass cytometry, polymerase chain reaction, library prep, single cell genomics, and consumables including integrated fluidic circuits (IFCs), assays, and reagents.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fluidigm (FLDM)
- Cal-Maine Foods Is On The Upswing, Finally
- 4 Downtrodden EV Stocks: Buy the Dip
- StoneCo Ltd. Stock is in Turnaround
- Workday Stock is Working its Recovery
- 3 Industry-Leading Dow Stocks to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Fluidigm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluidigm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.