StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLDM opened at $3.78 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.32. The firm has a market cap of $289.12 million, a PE ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 1.17. Fluidigm has a 12-month low of $2.67 and a 12-month high of $7.51.

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The medical research company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. Fluidigm had a negative return on equity of 40.15% and a negative net margin of 45.36%. The company had revenue of $38.27 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLDM. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Fluidigm by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,190 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Fluidigm in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fluidigm during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Fluidigm in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fluidigm during the 4th quarter worth $70,000. 76.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fluidigm Corp. is engaged in the development, manufacture, and marketing of biotechnology tools for life sciences research. It sells preparatory and analytical instruments for mass cytometry, polymerase chain reaction, library prep, single cell genomics, and consumables including integrated fluidic circuits (IFCs), assays, and reagents.

