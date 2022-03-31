StockNews.com Begins Coverage on J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on JJSF. Benchmark began coverage on J & J Snack Foods in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $171.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Get J & J Snack Foods alerts:

Shares of JJSF opened at $153.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 45.41 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.67. J & J Snack Foods has a 12-month low of $134.68 and a 12-month high of $181.71.

J & J Snack Foods ( NASDAQ:JJSF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.16). J & J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 5.31%. The company had revenue of $318.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that J & J Snack Foods will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other J & J Snack Foods news, COO Stephen Every sold 652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.76, for a total value of $100,251.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JJSF. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in J & J Snack Foods by 179.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,943,000 after acquiring an additional 24,008 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in J & J Snack Foods in the third quarter valued at $1,184,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of J & J Snack Foods during the 3rd quarter worth $208,000. D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 5,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 16,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,495,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. 75.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

J & J Snack Foods Company Profile (Get Rating)

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for J & J Snack Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J & J Snack Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.