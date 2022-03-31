StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $380.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $465.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $485.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $484.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Martin Marietta Materials currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $446.20.

Shares of NYSE MLM opened at $390.26 on Thursday. Martin Marietta Materials has a twelve month low of $329.69 and a twelve month high of $446.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $24.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.78, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $379.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $392.78.

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The construction company reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.21. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.93 EPS. Martin Marietta Materials’s revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials will post 13.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MLM. City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $280,000. BOKF NA lifted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 2,019 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $241,675,000. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 78.2% in the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 1,721 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile (Get Rating)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregated products only.

