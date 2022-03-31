StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

MNST has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $119.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $110.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Monster Beverage has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.67.

NASDAQ:MNST opened at $80.06 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.55 and a 200-day moving average of $87.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.15. Monster Beverage has a twelve month low of $71.78 and a twelve month high of $99.89.

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.60. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 22.79%. Monster Beverage’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,638,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,597,952,000 after acquiring an additional 321,967 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,017,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,748,000 after buying an additional 207,250 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,341,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,981,000 after buying an additional 1,626,751 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,583,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,186,000 after buying an additional 505,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,198,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,956,000 after buying an additional 45,402 shares during the last quarter. 63.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

