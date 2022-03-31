StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Orange (NYSE:ORAN)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Orange (NYSE:ORAN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on ORAN. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Orange from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Argus downgraded Orange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Orange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Orange from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Orange presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

ORAN opened at $11.98 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.22. Orange has a 1 year low of $9.85 and a 1 year high of $13.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC raised its holdings in shares of Orange by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 1,938,674 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,996,000 after buying an additional 15,547 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Orange by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,487,312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,691,000 after purchasing an additional 28,382 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Orange by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,296,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,677,000 after purchasing an additional 374,350 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Orange by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,064,347 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,527,000 after purchasing an additional 217,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Orange by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,013,396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,691,000 after purchasing an additional 221,649 shares in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Orange SA engages as a telecommunication services company, which operates mobile and internet services. It provides telecommunication services to multinational companies, under the brand Orange Business Services. The company was founded in 1794 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

