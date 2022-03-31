StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Orange (NYSE:ORAN)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Orange (NYSE:ORAN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.
A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on ORAN. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Orange from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Argus downgraded Orange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Orange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Orange from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Orange presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.
ORAN opened at $11.98 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.22. Orange has a 1 year low of $9.85 and a 1 year high of $13.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.95.
Orange Company Profile (Get Rating)
Orange SA engages as a telecommunication services company, which operates mobile and internet services. It provides telecommunication services to multinational companies, under the brand Orange Business Services. The company was founded in 1794 and is headquartered in Paris, France.
