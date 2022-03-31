StockNews.com Begins Coverage on ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PRA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ProAssurance from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet raised shares of ProAssurance from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

PRA opened at $26.69 on Thursday. ProAssurance has a 1-year low of $20.00 and a 1-year high of $28.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

ProAssurance ( NYSE:PRA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $293.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.74 million. ProAssurance had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 5.42%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. Research analysts expect that ProAssurance will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRA. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in ProAssurance by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 26,931 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of ProAssurance by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 68,343 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in ProAssurance by 86.0% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,893 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in ProAssurance by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 109,957 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in shares of ProAssurance by 120.9% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,873 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.92% of the company’s stock.

About ProAssurance

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate segments.

