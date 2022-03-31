StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on RRR. Zacks Investment Research cut Red Rock Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Macquarie cut Red Rock Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America cut Red Rock Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.22.

Shares of RRR stock opened at $48.85 on Thursday. Red Rock Resorts has a 1-year low of $31.67 and a 1-year high of $58.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.51, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The company has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 2.43.

Red Rock Resorts ( NASDAQ:RRR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. Red Rock Resorts had a return on equity of 68.48% and a net margin of 14.95%. The company had revenue of $422.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Red Rock Resorts will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Red Rock Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the third quarter valued at $36,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the third quarter valued at $56,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the third quarter valued at $117,000. Institutional investors own 97.51% of the company’s stock.

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company owns and operates 9 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

