StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

Shares of NYSE SWM opened at $28.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $901.67 million, a PE ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Schweitzer-Mauduit International has a 1 year low of $27.91 and a 1 year high of $50.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.91 and its 200-day moving average is $31.86.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International ( NYSE:SWM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $390.40 million during the quarter. Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 15.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Schweitzer-Mauduit International will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 55.5% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 56.6% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 24,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 8,887 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 22.0% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 203,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,056,000 after purchasing an additional 36,756 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 36.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 30,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 8,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $616,000. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc engages in the provision of performance materials, including papers, nets and films. It operates through the Engineered Papers and Advanced Materials and Structures segments. The Engineered Papers segment manufactures lightweight specialty papers used in manufacturing banded papers used in the production of lower ignition propensity, cigarettes, and premium specialized papers such as low volume specialized commercial and industrial commodity paper grades.

