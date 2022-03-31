StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Scorpio Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised Scorpio Tankers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $15.50 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Scorpio Tankers from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Scorpio Tankers from $13.00 to $10.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Scorpio Tankers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.21.

STNG opened at $20.80 on Thursday. Scorpio Tankers has a fifty-two week low of $11.02 and a fifty-two week high of $24.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.70 and a 200-day moving average of $15.73.

Scorpio Tankers ( NYSE:STNG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The shipping company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.01. Scorpio Tankers had a negative return on equity of 11.88% and a negative net margin of 43.35%. The company had revenue of $147.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.04) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Scorpio Tankers will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Scorpio Tankers in the third quarter valued at about $2,828,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 10.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 421,873 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,821,000 after purchasing an additional 38,824 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the third quarter worth about $298,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 1.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,768,203 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $69,863,000 after purchasing an additional 66,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amitell Capital Pte Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 56.4% during the third quarter. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd now owns 227,915 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,226,000 after purchasing an additional 82,148 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.85% of the company’s stock.

Scorpio Tankers, Inc engages in the provision of marine transportation of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Handymax, MR, LR1/Panamax, and LR2/Aframax. The company was founded by Emanuele A. Lauro on July 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Monaco.

