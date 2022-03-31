StockNews.com Begins Coverage on SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

SPTN has been the subject of a number of other reports. CL King assumed coverage on SpartanNash in a research note on Monday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.83.

Shares of SpartanNash stock opened at $33.77 on Thursday. SpartanNash has a one year low of $18.08 and a one year high of $35.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.82 and its 200-day moving average is $25.60.

SpartanNash ( NASDAQ:SPTN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.06). SpartanNash had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 0.83%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. SpartanNash’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that SpartanNash will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of SpartanNash by 49.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 74,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after buying an additional 24,558 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 2.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 626,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,727,000 after buying an additional 16,428 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in SpartanNash by 7.4% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in SpartanNash during the third quarter valued at approximately $492,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in SpartanNash by 71.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 39,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 16,370 shares during the period. 79.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 65,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

