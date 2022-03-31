StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $45.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.21.

URBN opened at $25.80 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.79. Urban Outfitters has a 1-year low of $23.94 and a 1-year high of $42.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.53.

Urban Outfitters ( NASDAQ:URBN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 6.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Urban Outfitters will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Azeez Hayne sold 5,000 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total transaction of $133,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,143,391 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $268,451,000 after buying an additional 802,424 shares during the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 9,052,994 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $265,796,000 after buying an additional 354,039 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,587,116 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $134,678,000 after buying an additional 162,652 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,936,495 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $115,575,000 after acquiring an additional 871,300 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,719,146 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $109,197,000 after acquiring an additional 76,219 shares during the period. 72.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, wholesale, and Subscription. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

