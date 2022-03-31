StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Xunlei from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:XNET opened at $1.75 on Thursday. Xunlei has a 12 month low of $1.12 and a 12 month high of $7.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $117.24 million, a P/E ratio of 175.00 and a beta of 1.52.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Xunlei by 65.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,976 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 4,755 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xunlei by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,694 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 5,079 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Xunlei by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 554,885 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 8,883 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Xunlei by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 36,072 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 9,045 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Xunlei by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 43,470 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 11,106 shares during the period. 13.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xunlei Ltd. is a holding company, which provides shared cloud computing and blockchain technology services. It provides a wide range of products and services across cloud acceleration, blockchain, shared cloud computing and digital entertainment to deliver an efficient internet experience. The company was founded by Sheng Long Zou and Hao Cheng in December 2002 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

