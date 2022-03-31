StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Xunlei from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.
Shares of NASDAQ:XNET opened at $1.75 on Thursday. Xunlei has a 12 month low of $1.12 and a 12 month high of $7.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $117.24 million, a P/E ratio of 175.00 and a beta of 1.52.
About Xunlei (Get Rating)
Xunlei Ltd. is a holding company, which provides shared cloud computing and blockchain technology services. It provides a wide range of products and services across cloud acceleration, blockchain, shared cloud computing and digital entertainment to deliver an efficient internet experience. The company was founded by Sheng Long Zou and Hao Cheng in December 2002 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.
