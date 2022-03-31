StockNews.com Downgrades Transocean (NYSE:RIG) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Transocean from $1.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Transocean from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Capital One Financial reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Transocean in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.83.

Transocean stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.68. 584,034 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,871,631. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.88. Transocean has a 52-week low of $2.63 and a 52-week high of $5.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 3.04.

Transocean ( NYSE:RIG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.09). Transocean had a negative return on equity of 4.20% and a negative net margin of 23.16%. The business had revenue of $621.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $658.84 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Transocean will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Keelan Adamson sold 349,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $1,747,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.29% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Transocean by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 29,128 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,887 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Transocean by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 28,024 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC raised its stake in shares of Transocean by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 23,047 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,983 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Transocean by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 45,825 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Transocean by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.64% of the company’s stock.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. As of February 14, 2022, the company had partial ownership interests in and operated a fleet of 37 mobile offshore drilling units, including 27 ultra-deep water and 10 harsh environment floaters.

