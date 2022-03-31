StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ ADES opened at $6.11 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.22 and its 200-day moving average is $6.50. The stock has a market cap of $115.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.50. Advanced Emissions Solutions has a twelve month low of $4.60 and a twelve month high of $8.41. The company has a quick ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $25.76 million for the quarter. Advanced Emissions Solutions had a net margin of 63.35% and a return on equity of 45.86%.
About Advanced Emissions Solutions (Get Rating)
Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of environmental and emission control equipment to power generation industry. It operates through the Refined Coal and Advanced Purification Technologies. The Refined Coal segment includes Tinuum Group, Tinuum Services, and GWN Manager.
