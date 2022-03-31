StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADES opened at $6.11 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.22 and its 200-day moving average is $6.50. The stock has a market cap of $115.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.50. Advanced Emissions Solutions has a twelve month low of $4.60 and a twelve month high of $8.41. The company has a quick ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $25.76 million for the quarter. Advanced Emissions Solutions had a net margin of 63.35% and a return on equity of 45.86%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 0.5% during the third quarter. Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC now owns 1,991,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,728,000 after purchasing an additional 9,924 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Advanced Emissions Solutions by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 493,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,153,000 after acquiring an additional 37,900 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Advanced Emissions Solutions by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 367,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after acquiring an additional 74,695 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Advanced Emissions Solutions by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 367,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after acquiring an additional 4,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Advanced Emissions Solutions by 1,853.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 324,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after acquiring an additional 308,173 shares in the last quarter. 43.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of environmental and emission control equipment to power generation industry. It operates through the Refined Coal and Advanced Purification Technologies. The Refined Coal segment includes Tinuum Group, Tinuum Services, and GWN Manager.

