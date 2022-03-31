StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on ALLETE (NYSE:ALE)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

ALE has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised ALLETE from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on ALLETE from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ALLETE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ALLETE has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.33.

Shares of NYSE ALE opened at $67.74 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.97 and a beta of 0.56. ALLETE has a 1 year low of $56.84 and a 1 year high of $73.10.

ALLETE ( NYSE:ALE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $399.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.65 million. ALLETE had a return on equity of 5.89% and a net margin of 11.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that ALLETE will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALE. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ALLETE in the fourth quarter worth $50,645,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ALLETE by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,210,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $80,329,000 after buying an additional 215,877 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of ALLETE by 625.8% in the fourth quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 228,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,174,000 after buying an additional 197,184 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ALLETE by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,559,384 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $103,465,000 after buying an additional 136,361 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of ALLETE by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,954,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $129,711,000 after buying an additional 118,182 shares during the period. 71.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALLETE, Inc engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility services. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. The Regulated Operations segment includes regulated utilities; Minnesota Power; SWL&P; and investment in ATC, which regulates utilities that owns and maintains electric transmission assets.

