StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on AMZN. BNP Paribas began coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $2,800.00 target price for the company. Cowen boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,299.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $3,600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,127.76.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,326.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.34, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3,048.17 and its 200 day moving average is $3,274.24. Amazon.com has a 1 year low of $2,671.45 and a 1 year high of $3,773.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Amazon.com shares are scheduled to split on the morning of Monday, June 6th. The 20-1 split was announced on Wednesday, March 9th. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, June 3rd.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $27.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.89 by $23.86. The company had revenue of $137.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.88 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 27.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $14.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com will post 52.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,009.57, for a total transaction of $1,480,708.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,337.66, for a total value of $113,480.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,397 shares of company stock valued at $10,640,480 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,386 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $14,624,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 5.6% in the third quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 756 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,483,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the third quarter worth $9,855,000. Oxbow Advisors LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 7.0% in the third quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 6,375 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $20,942,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 749 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,497,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.01% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com (Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North American-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.