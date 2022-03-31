StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Ball (NYSE:BLL)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ball (NYSE:BLL – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ball from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Bank of America upgraded Ball from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley cut Ball from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Ball from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Ball from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.00.

Shares of Ball stock opened at $91.49 on Thursday. Ball has a 1-year low of $77.95 and a 1-year high of $98.09. The stock has a market cap of $29.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Ball ( NYSE:BLL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.07. Ball had a return on equity of 31.47% and a net margin of 6.36%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Ball will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Nate C. Carey sold 2,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total value of $228,965.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Nate C. Carey sold 8,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.90, for a total transaction of $786,939.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 15,862 shares of company stock valued at $1,381,499 in the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ball by 1,357.9% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ball in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Ball by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ball in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Ball by 117.9% in the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

