StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

RACE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ferrari from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. While Besson remains convinced of the long-term attractiveness of the shares, the analyst expects profit taking in the coming months after a large outperformance over the last six months, he tells investors in a research note. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Ferrari from $305.00 to $277.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $257.55.

RACE stock opened at $221.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.58, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $215.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $233.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Ferrari has a 12-month low of $178.87 and a 12-month high of $278.78.

Ferrari ( NYSE:RACE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.31. Ferrari had a return on equity of 40.53% and a net margin of 19.47%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. Ferrari’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Ferrari will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Ferrari during the fourth quarter valued at $374,511,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ferrari during the 4th quarter valued at about $297,543,000. Palestra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ferrari during the 3rd quarter valued at $178,959,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Ferrari in the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,449,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Ferrari by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,059,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,308,000 after acquiring an additional 271,513 shares during the last quarter. 38.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

