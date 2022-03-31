StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

GSBC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler lowered Great Southern Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Great Southern Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ:GSBC opened at $59.50 on Thursday. Great Southern Bancorp has a 1 year low of $49.53 and a 1 year high of $62.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $767.07 million, a PE ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Great Southern Bancorp ( NASDAQ:GSBC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $53.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.43 million. Great Southern Bancorp had a net margin of 31.49% and a return on equity of 12.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Great Southern Bancorp will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Mark A. Maples sold 613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total transaction of $37,533.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Julie A. Brown sold 4,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.39, for a total value of $286,852.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,363 shares of company stock valued at $383,326. 24.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $241,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 199.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after acquiring an additional 24,458 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 248.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 17,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 12,472 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 31,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the period. 46.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that offers a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

