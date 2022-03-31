StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Rating) (TSE:IMG) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the mining company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on IAG. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of IAMGOLD from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $2.75 to $3.25 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IAMGOLD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James set a $3.00 target price on shares of IAMGOLD and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.69.

Shares of NYSE:IAG opened at $3.48 on Thursday. IAMGOLD has a 52 week low of $2.16 and a 52 week high of $3.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.88.

IAMGOLD ( NYSE:IAG Get Rating ) (TSE:IMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The mining company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. IAMGOLD had a negative net margin of 22.09% and a positive return on equity of 1.07%. The company had revenue of $294.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that IAMGOLD will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 90.6% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 488,516 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after buying an additional 232,165 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in IAMGOLD by 28.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,457,282 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,300,000 after purchasing an additional 321,548 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in IAMGOLD by 3.6% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 492,208 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 17,120 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC lifted its stake in IAMGOLD by 30.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 60,966 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 14,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 656,807 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 65,272 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.66% of the company’s stock.

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America, South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa; and Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the CÃ´tÃ© gold project, which covers an area of 586 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada.

