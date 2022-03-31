StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of LJPC opened at $4.28 on Thursday. La Jolla Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $3.35 and a 1 year high of $5.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.80 million, a PE ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 2.08.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in La Jolla Pharmaceutical in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical in the second quarter worth about $67,000. HighVista Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical in the third quarter worth about $102,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 15,344.2% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 30,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 30,535 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in La Jolla Pharmaceutical in the third quarter valued at about $183,000.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Co operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies intended to improve outcomes in patients suffering from life-threatening diseases. Its products portfolio include GIAPREZA and XERAVA. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

