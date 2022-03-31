StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.
Shares of LJPC opened at $4.28 on Thursday. La Jolla Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $3.35 and a 1 year high of $5.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.80 million, a PE ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 2.08.
La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company Profile (Get Rating)
La Jolla Pharmaceutical Co operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies intended to improve outcomes in patients suffering from life-threatening diseases. Its products portfolio include GIAPREZA and XERAVA. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.
