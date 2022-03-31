StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LPCN opened at $1.33 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.16. Lipocine has a 1-year low of $0.80 and a 1-year high of $1.89.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Lipocine by 243.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,075 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 17,062 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lipocine during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lipocine in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Lipocine by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 77,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Lipocine by 290.7% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 117,486 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 87,417 shares during the last quarter. 10.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lipocine, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of the delivery of drugs using proprietary delivery technology. The firm is involved in applying oral drug delivery technology for the development of pharmaceutical products focusing on metabolic and endocrine disorders.

