StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

NSA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, National Storage Affiliates Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.78.

Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust stock opened at $63.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.54. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 52 week low of $39.80 and a 52 week high of $70.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.12.

National Storage Affiliates Trust ( NYSE:NSA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.10). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 5.92% and a net margin of 17.97%. The business had revenue of $173.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 52.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other National Storage Affiliates Trust news, Chairman Arlen Dale Nordhagen sold 170,000 shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.71, for a total value of $10,320,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 12.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 64.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

