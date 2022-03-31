StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Neogen from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

Shares of NEOG stock opened at $31.23 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.81. Neogen has a 12 month low of $29.71 and a 12 month high of $48.85. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 67.89 and a beta of 0.56.

Neogen ( NASDAQ:NEOG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.10). Neogen had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 9.55%. The firm had revenue of $128.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. Neogen’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Neogen will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William T. Boehm sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas Edward Jones purchased 1,400 shares of Neogen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.78 per share, for a total transaction of $50,092.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Neogen by 198.6% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Neogen by 372.5% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Neogen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Neogen by 179.6% in the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Neogen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.19% of the company’s stock.

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

