StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
NMIH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of NMI from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of NMI from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NMI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of NMI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $26.50 to $27.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NMI has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.83.
NASDAQ:NMIH opened at $20.98 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. NMI has a 12 month low of $19.43 and a 12 month high of $27.25. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.59.
In other NMI news, COO Patrick L. Mathis sold 68,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total value of $1,786,297.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NMIH. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NMI during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NMI during the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of NMI by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of NMI during the 3rd quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of NMI during the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.50% of the company’s stock.
About NMI (Get Rating)
NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.
