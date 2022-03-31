StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

NMIH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of NMI from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of NMI from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NMI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of NMI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $26.50 to $27.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NMI has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.83.

NASDAQ:NMIH opened at $20.98 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. NMI has a 12 month low of $19.43 and a 12 month high of $27.25. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.59.

NMI ( NASDAQ:NMIH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. NMI had a net margin of 47.65% and a return on equity of 16.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that NMI will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NMI news, COO Patrick L. Mathis sold 68,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total value of $1,786,297.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NMIH. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NMI during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NMI during the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of NMI by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of NMI during the 3rd quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of NMI during the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

