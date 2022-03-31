StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Standard Motor Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

SMP opened at $43.96 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $965.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 0.49. Standard Motor Products has a 1-year low of $40.33 and a 1-year high of $55.09.

Standard Motor Products ( NYSE:SMP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $309.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.92 million. Standard Motor Products had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 17.04%. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Standard Motor Products will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

In other Standard Motor Products news, Director Lawrence I. Sills purchased 985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.62 per share, with a total value of $42,965.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence I. Sills purchased 4,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.76 per share, with a total value of $199,108.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 9,185 shares of company stock valued at $407,090 in the last quarter. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 47,709.4% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,092,445 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $47,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,160 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Standard Motor Products by 693.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 214,234 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $11,224,000 after acquiring an additional 187,231 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Standard Motor Products in the fourth quarter valued at $7,682,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Standard Motor Products by 966.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 148,368 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,485,000 after acquiring an additional 134,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Standard Motor Products by 144.8% in the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 160,866 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,031,000 after acquiring an additional 95,146 shares during the last quarter. 77.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. It operates in two segments, Engine Management and Temperature Control. The Engine Management segment offers components for the ignition, electrical, emissions, fuel, and safety-related systems of motor vehicles under the Standard, SMP Blue Streak, BWD, Intermotor, OEM, TechSmart, GP Sorensen, Locksmart, Standard Motorcycle, and Blue Streak Race Wires brands.

