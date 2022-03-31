StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of TM opened at $180.62 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $252.50 billion, a PE ratio of 8.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $182.99 and a 200 day moving average of $183.39. Toyota Motor has a 52-week low of $149.90 and a 52-week high of $213.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $5.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $1.29. The firm had revenue of $68.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.26 billion. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 9.99%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Toyota Motor will post 18.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TM. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Toyota Motor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in Toyota Motor by 130.4% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 53.6% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Channing Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toyota Motor during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC HV, ES HV, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon HV, Crown HV, Century HV, UX HV, Corolla SD, Corolla Sport, RAV4 HV, WG HV, RAV4 PHV, Highlander HV, Harrier HV, Sienna HV, UX EV, Corolla Cross HV, and Yaris HV names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla, Yaris, Corolla Sport , Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, GLANZA, Urban Cruiser, and Raize names.

