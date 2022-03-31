StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Shares of TM opened at $180.62 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $252.50 billion, a PE ratio of 8.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $182.99 and a 200 day moving average of $183.39. Toyota Motor has a 52-week low of $149.90 and a 52-week high of $213.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.
Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $5.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $1.29. The firm had revenue of $68.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.26 billion. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 9.99%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Toyota Motor will post 18.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Toyota Motor (Get Rating)
Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC HV, ES HV, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon HV, Crown HV, Century HV, UX HV, Corolla SD, Corolla Sport, RAV4 HV, WG HV, RAV4 PHV, Highlander HV, Harrier HV, Sienna HV, UX EV, Corolla Cross HV, and Yaris HV names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla, Yaris, Corolla Sport , Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, GLANZA, Urban Cruiser, and Raize names.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Toyota Motor (TM)
- Cal-Maine Foods Is On The Upswing, Finally
- 4 Downtrodden EV Stocks: Buy the Dip
- StoneCo Ltd. Stock is in Turnaround
- Workday Stock is Working its Recovery
- 3 Industry-Leading Dow Stocks to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Toyota Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyota Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.