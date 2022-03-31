StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

NYSE:TBI opened at $29.54 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.86. TrueBlue has a one year low of $21.27 and a one year high of $32.91. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 1.48.

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter. TrueBlue had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 14.97%. The business had revenue of $621.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.21 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, CFO Derrek Lane Gafford purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.21 per share, for a total transaction of $378,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Richard Christensen sold 2,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total transaction of $66,398.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio increased its stake in TrueBlue by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 33,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in TrueBlue by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in TrueBlue by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in TrueBlue by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 28,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in TrueBlue by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,866 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

About TrueBlue (Get Rating)

TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers contingent staffing solutions for blue-collar, on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, and general labor industries.

