Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.25.

Several research firms recently commented on SSYS. StockNews.com began coverage on Stratasys in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cross Research raised Stratasys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Stratasys from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet cut Stratasys from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on Stratasys from $48.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Stratasys in the fourth quarter worth about $245,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Stratasys in the third quarter worth about $10,978,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stratasys by 65.9% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd raised its stake in shares of Stratasys by 23.1% in the third quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 969,083 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,854,000 after buying an additional 181,766 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Stratasys by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 909,769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,279,000 after buying an additional 35,386 shares during the period. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SSYS opened at $26.23 on Thursday. Stratasys has a 12 month low of $17.82 and a 12 month high of $42.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.77 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.66.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 3.17% and a negative net margin of 10.21%. The firm had revenue of $167.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Stratasys will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Stratasys Company Profile

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers 3D printing systems, such as polyjet printers, FDM printers, stereolithography printing systems, and programmable photo polymerization printers for rapid prototyping, such as design validation, visualization, and communication.

