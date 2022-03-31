Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the health services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.20.

Strategic Education stock opened at $67.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.40, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Strategic Education has a 1 year low of $48.01 and a 1 year high of $94.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.67.

Strategic Education ( NASDAQ:STRA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The health services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $272.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.59 million. Strategic Education had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 6.77%. Strategic Education’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Strategic Education will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Raymond Karl Mcdonnell sold 20,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total transaction of $1,120,405.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert S. Silberman acquired 13,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $60.24 per share, for a total transaction of $783,180.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Strategic Education by 12,100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 366 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Strategic Education by 138.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 415 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Strategic Education in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Strategic Education by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 506 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Strategic Education in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides education services through campus-based and online post-secondary education, and programs to develop job-ready skills. It operates through three segments: U.S. Higher Education, Australia/New Zealand, and Education Technology Services. The company operates Strayer University that offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice at physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; non-degree web and mobile application development courses through Hackbright Academy and Devmountain; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

