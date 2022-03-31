Sumokoin Price Tops $0.0437 (SUMO)

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 10% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 31st. One Sumokoin coin can now be bought for $0.0437 or 0.00000093 BTC on exchanges. Sumokoin has a market cap of $1.90 million and $104,891.00 worth of Sumokoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Sumokoin has traded 17.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Sumokoin alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $217.03 or 0.00461284 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 298.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000623 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000355 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0955 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Sumokoin Profile

SUMO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2017. Sumokoin’s total supply is 50,079,357 coins and its circulating supply is 43,379,357 coins. The official website for Sumokoin is www.sumokoin.org . The Reddit community for Sumokoin is /r/sumokoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sumokoin’s official Twitter account is @Sumokoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sumokoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency forked from Monero. It is a privacy-driven cryptocurrency in which Ring Confidential Transactions (RingCT) are eliminated and the minimum transaction mixins is set to 12, thus providing a truely fungible cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Sumokoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sumokoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sumokoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sumokoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sumokoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sumokoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.