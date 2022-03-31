Suntory Beverage & Food Limited (OTCMKTS:STBFY) Short Interest Update

Suntory Beverage & Food Limited (OTCMKTS:STBFY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,600 shares, a growth of 65.6% from the February 28th total of 22,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 136,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS STBFY opened at $19.20 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.48. Suntory Beverage & Food has a 1-year low of $16.42 and a 1-year high of $22.90.

Suntory Beverage & Food Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of food products and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following business segments: Japan, Europe, Asia, Oceania, and Americas. The Japan segment produces coffee, mineral water, green and red tea, carbonated beverages, fruit juices, sports and functional drinks, and beverages for specified health use.

