SVB Financial Group Expected to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $8.54 Per Share (NASDAQ:SIVB)

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) – Wedbush upped their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for SVB Financial Group in a report issued on Monday, March 28th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the bank will post earnings of $8.54 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $8.15. Wedbush currently has a “Buy” rating and a $860.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for SVB Financial Group’s FY2022 earnings at $30.65 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $10.23 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $11.29 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $11.93 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $11.91 EPS.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.29 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 30.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.40 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on SIVB. Truist Financial reduced their price target on SVB Financial Group from $850.00 to $800.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $755.00 to $789.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $830.00 to $780.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $900.00 to $810.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $700.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $777.53.

SIVB opened at $567.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $582.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $653.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.85. SVB Financial Group has a 12 month low of $467.22 and a 12 month high of $763.22.

In other news, CFO Daniel J. Beck sold 2,900 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $595.08, for a total value of $1,725,732.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 268 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $683.70, for a total value of $183,231.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,080 shares of company stock valued at $13,749,626. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Carroll Investors Inc acquired a new position in SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new position in SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment consists of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

