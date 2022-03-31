SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Stake Boosted by Private Advisory Group LLC

Private Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 383 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SIVB. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 9.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,059,688 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,273,011,000 after purchasing an additional 439,970 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in SVB Financial Group by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,238,752 shares of the bank’s stock worth $801,323,000 after acquiring an additional 372,184 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in SVB Financial Group by 62.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 436,672 shares of the bank’s stock worth $282,475,000 after acquiring an additional 167,211 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in SVB Financial Group by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,715,975 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,110,030,000 after acquiring an additional 135,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in SVB Financial Group by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,120,549 shares of the bank’s stock worth $723,236,000 after acquiring an additional 83,375 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 268 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $683.70, for a total transaction of $183,231.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel J. Beck sold 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $595.08, for a total transaction of $1,725,732.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,080 shares of company stock worth $13,749,626 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SIVB. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $935.00 to $769.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $700.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Stephens cut their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $790.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $755.00 to $789.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SVB Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $777.53.

Shares of SVB Financial Group stock opened at $567.04 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.85. SVB Financial Group has a 1-year low of $467.22 and a 1-year high of $763.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $582.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $653.98.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.29 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 30.75 EPS for the current year.

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment consists of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

