Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) Price Target Raised to SEK 66 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY – Get Rating) had its price target upped by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from SEK 64 to SEK 66 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on Swedish Match AB (publ) from SEK 95 to SEK 92 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Swedish Match AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.58.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SWMAY traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.80. 46,921 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 175,177. Swedish Match AB has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $9.90. The firm has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.92.

Swedish Match AB (publ) develops, manufactures, markets, and sells snus and moist snuff, lights, and other tobacco products in Scandinavia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Smokefree, Cigars, and Lights segments. It provides snus and pouch products, nicotine pouches, nicotine free products, and moist snuff under the General, GÃ¶teborgs RapÃ©, Kaliber, Kronan, Ettan, Grov, Catch, G.3, The Lab, Nick & Johnny, Thunder, VOLT, Swave, ZYN, G.4, Onico, Qvitt, Longhorn, and Timber Wolf brand names.

