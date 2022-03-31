Symrise (ETR:SY1) Shares Up 1.6%

Shares of Symrise AG (ETR:SY1 – Get Rating) shot up 1.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as €111.10 ($122.09) and last traded at €109.75 ($120.60). 398,171 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €108.00 ($118.68).
The stock has a market cap of $15.34 billion and a PE ratio of 40.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.37, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €104.94 and its 200 day moving average price is €116.08.
Symrise Company Profile (ETR:SY1)
